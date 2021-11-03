Gas price in Europe surpasses $900 per 1,000 cubic meters first since October 28

The gas price in Europe rose above $900 per 1,000 cubic meters on London’s ICE exchange during Wednesday trading for the first time since October 28, according to trading data, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $908 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 75.7 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh). The total increase in the price during the day roughly stands at 12%.

The price of gas in Europe started declining last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Gazprom with increasing supplies to the company’s European underground storage facilities after completion of gas pumping into Russian storage facilities on November 8. Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Aleksei Miller assured Gazprom would fulfill the task.