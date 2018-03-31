Israel says it will expand response if Gaza clashes go on

31 March 2018 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli military said Saturday that if violence drags on along the Gaza border, Israel will expand its reaction to strike the terrorists behind it, The Times of Israel reports.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said the military has thus far restricted its response to those trying to breach its border, but if attacks continue it will go after terrorists “in other places, too.”

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 16 Palestinians were killed and over 1,400 injured by Israel during the mass protests.

Manelis said all those killed were engaged in violence.

