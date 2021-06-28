Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Gilad Erdan Resigns

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, notified Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday that he is resigning his post representing Israel to Washington DC, Trend reports citing Jewish Press.

“It is my opinion that the government’s representative to the United States administration should be appointed by the current government,” Erdan said in a statement.

The ambassador is slated to join with outgoing President Reuven Rivlin this week in his farewell meetings with President Joe Biden, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and various other ambassadors and Jewish leaders. Rivlin arrived in New York City early Sunday morning.

The Likud diplomat is set to retain his post as Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, at least for the present.