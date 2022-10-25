Israel grants Energean permission to start production at offshore Karish gas field

Israel granted Energean permission to start production at the offshore Karish gas field on Tuesday, an Energy Ministry statement said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Energean has said its floating production storage and offloading vessel is due to start production at Karish in the third quarter but has not given a precise date.

On Oct. 9, the London-listed energy group began pumping gas to its floating production facility as part of reverse flow testing procedures.

Israel and Lebanon on Thursday are expected to sign a US-brokered maritime border deal reached this month, opening the way for offshore energy exploration.