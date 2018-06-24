Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa says explosion at rally 'cowardly act'

24 June 2018 00:05 (UTC+04:00)

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday an explosion at a stadium where he was addressing a political rally was a “cowardly act” that would not prevent the country from holding free and peaceful elections next month, Reuters reported.

“The campaign so far has been conducted in a free and peaceful environment, and we will not allow this cowardly act to get in our way as we move towards elections,” Mnangagwa said in a Facebook post.

He later said in a television interview that the blast had happened a few inches away from him as he left the stage.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Zimbabwe seeks to boost investments in China
China 3 April 20:44
UN envoy pledges support to fair election in Zimbabwe
Other News 15 March 22:28
Tajikistan and Zimbabwe established diplomatic relations
Tajikistan 30 December 2017 09:49
Zimbabwe unveils generous retirement package for Robert Mugabe
Other News 29 December 2017 04:16
Car crash in Zimbabwe killed 21
Other News 3 December 2017 21:54
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa gives key cabinet jobs to military figures
World 1 December 2017 11:37
Mnangagwa to be sworn in as Zimbabwe president
World 24 November 2017 14:13
Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe granted immunity
World 23 November 2017 17:07
Zimbabwe's president Mugabe has resigned
Other News 21 November 2017 23:05
Mugabe agrees to stand down as Zimbabwe president
Other News 19 November 2017 21:46
Zimbabwe army chief warns Mugabe's party after VP sacked
World 15 November 2017 11:09
Zimbabwe army denies military takeover in live address on state TV
World 15 November 2017 10:10
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Zimbabwean president
Politics 3 April 2014 19:35
Zimbabwe rejects media reports on uranium export to Iran
Iran 10 August 2013 22:20
Zimbabwe’s first ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed
Uzbekistan 15 November 2012 16:44