Two dead in South Australian plane crash

7 July 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

A pilot and a passenger have been killed in a light plane crash in South Australia (SA), authorities have confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Emergency services were called to the site near a small airport in SA's far north on Saturday night.

Police confirmed that the 59-year-old male pilot and his 48-year-old female passenger, both from Queensland, were killed.

The aircraft left William Creek Airport at approximately 4 p.m. local time and crashed into scrubland on approach to Leigh Creek Airport, 539 kilometers north of Adelaide, according to local media report on Sunday.

An investigation into what caused the crash will be conducted by Recreational Aviation Australia (RAA) with assistance from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

"Our investigation will consider environmental, mechanical and human factors," RAA chief executive Michael Linke told News Corp Australia.

News Corp reported that the deceased duo were planning to meet friends at Leigh Creek and stay there for the night.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
World 08:08
Bahraini, Australian culture monuments included in UNESCO World Heritage List (PHOTO)
Society 6 July 16:17
North Korea says detained Australian student committed spying acts
World 6 July 14:23
Australian student 'very happy' in Tokyo after North Korea detention
World 5 July 09:22
Australia intends to increase trade with Iran
Economy 4 July 17:20
Samsung in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads
Other News 4 July 10:22
Latest
Car bomb kills 12 in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni
World 10:33
IMF: Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected to come at around 2.8%
Economy 10:27
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Greeks vote as leftist Syriza days in power seem numbered
Europe 09:19
Egyptian FA president resigns, head coach sacked after AFCON early exit
World 08:47
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
World 08:08
No single case of Ebola in West Nile
World 07:53
US financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested over allegations of sex trafficking minors
World 07:17
Wife of legendary actor of 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' dies from cancer
World 06:31