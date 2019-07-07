Two dead in South Australian plane crash

A pilot and a passenger have been killed in a light plane crash in South Australia (SA), authorities have confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Emergency services were called to the site near a small airport in SA's far north on Saturday night.

Police confirmed that the 59-year-old male pilot and his 48-year-old female passenger, both from Queensland, were killed.

The aircraft left William Creek Airport at approximately 4 p.m. local time and crashed into scrubland on approach to Leigh Creek Airport, 539 kilometers north of Adelaide, according to local media report on Sunday.

An investigation into what caused the crash will be conducted by Recreational Aviation Australia (RAA) with assistance from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

"Our investigation will consider environmental, mechanical and human factors," RAA chief executive Michael Linke told News Corp Australia.

News Corp reported that the deceased duo were planning to meet friends at Leigh Creek and stay there for the night.

