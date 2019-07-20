Iran says UK-flagged tanker 'ignored distress call,' taken to Bander Abbas

20 July 2019 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has taken a British-flagged oil tanker it seized in the Strait of Hormuz to Bandar Abbas port, where it and its crew will remain while an investigation into the vessel’s conduct is carried out, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The Stena Impero was in an accident with an Iranian fishing boat whose distress call it ignored, the agency quoted the head of Ports and Maritime Organisation in southern Hormozgan province, Allahmorad Afifipour, as saying.

It was taken to Bander Abbas, situated on Iran’s southern coast and facing the strait. “All its 23 crew members will remain on the ship until the probe is over,” Afifipour said. The 23 crew comprised 18 Indian nationals and five others of other nationalities, he said.

The tanker’s operator, Stena Bulk, said on Friday the ship had been “in full compliance with all navigation and international regulations”, but was no longer under the crew’s control and could not be contacted.

Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday it would respond to the seizure in a “considered but robust” way and was as urgently seeking information about the vessel.

No one was immediately available for comment at the Foreign Office early on Saturday.

The vessel had been heading to a port in Saudi Arabia and suddenly changed course after passing through the strait at the mouth of the Gulf, through which a fifth of the world’s oil supplies pass.

Already strained relations between Iran and the West have become increasingly fraught since the British navy seized Iran’s Grace 1 tanker in Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion of smuggling oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Hunt warned of “serious consequences” if the Stena Impero’s situation was not resolved quickly. Britain was however “not looking at military options. We are looking at a diplomatic way to resolve the situation,” he told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would talk to Britain about Friday’s seizure, which drove oil prices up above $62 a barrel.

The United States has blamed Iran for a series of attacks since mid-May on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran rejects the allegations.

The incidents have increased international concern that both sides could blunder into a war in the strategic waterway.

The United States is sending military personnel and resources to Saudi Arabia for the first time since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 in response to the escalating tensions.

Relations between Washington and Tehran worsened last year when Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran. Under the pact, Iran agreed to restrict nuclear work, long seen by the West as a cover for developing atomic bombs, in return for lifting sanctions. But sanctions have been imposed again, badly hurting Iran’s economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK's Hunt says Iran may be on 'dangerous path' after seizing tanker
Other News 13:03
Prices of 24 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Finance 11:18
Iran's ELECOMP 2019 exhibition hosts new sections
Iran 09:48
Iran increases revenue from copper sales
Economy 09:27
Central Bank of Iran to provide finances to domestic production
Economy 09:24
UK's Jeremy Hunt calls tanker seizures 'unacceptable,' will attend emergency meeting
Europe 01:28
Latest
Salmon production grows n Georgia
Economy 15:24
Major Russian company launches export of alcoholic beverages to Kazakhstan
Economy 15:00
INSTEX without oil sale not fulfilling for Iran's expectations
Oil&Gas 14:58
Belarus, Turkmenistan co-op in pharmaceuticals sector
Economy 14:42
U.S. lawmakers demand Puerto Rico governor resign as protests roil island
Other News 14:34
Investments in Kazakh region to exceed $1B
Economy 14:28
Azerbaijan’s AtaBank completes second quarter of 2019 with profit
Finance 14:22
Export Price Index increases in Georgia
Economy 14:20
Life insurance market keeps shrinking in Azerbaijan
Finance 14:08