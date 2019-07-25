8 killed, 6 missing as pilgrimage vessel capsizes in Myanmar

25 July 2019 01:15 (UTC+04:00)

Eight people were killed with six others missing as a pilgrimage vessel capsized in Myanmar's Mandalay region on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Myanmar Fire Services Department, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place at 9:00 a.m. local time.

With 25 pilgrims aboard, a vessel overturned in Zeetaw dam while traveling to a monastery near the dam in Nyaung Oak village tract in the township.

A total of 11 people were rescued and eight bodies were recovered from water in a few hours after the capsizal, the release said.

Search and rescue operations are underway for the missing which included two women.

