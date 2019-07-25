8 killed, 6 missing as pilgrimage vessel capsizes in Myanmar

Eight people were killed with six others missing as a pilgrimage vessel capsized in Myanmar's Mandalay region on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Myanmar Fire Services Department, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place at 9:00 a.m. local time.

With 25 pilgrims aboard, a vessel overturned in Zeetaw dam while traveling to a monastery near the dam in Nyaung Oak village tract in the township.

A total of 11 people were rescued and eight bodies were recovered from water in a few hours after the capsizal, the release said.

Search and rescue operations are underway for the missing which included two women.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news