Japan's Abe unlikely to meet South Korea's Moon at U.N. in September

29 July 2019 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is unlikely to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the United Nations General Assembly in September, the Sankei newspaper said on Monday, the latest sign of strained ties between the key U.S. allies, reports Trend with reference to Reuters.

Abe will not hold talks with Moon unless Seoul takes constructive steps over World War-Two era forced labour and other issues, the paper said.

He will also forgo meeting Moon at an October meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in November, the paper added.

The leaders did not meet during June’s Group of 20 summit in Japan’s western city of Osaka.

Separately, Korean Air Lines said it would suspend flights between the South Korean city of Busan and Sapporo in northern Japan from Sept. 3 because of falling demand amid the worsening diplomatic row that has spurred boycotts of Japanese goods and services, from beer to travel.

Relations between the Asian neighbours are arguably at their lowest ebb since they normalised ties in 1965.

Japan tightened restrictions on exports to South Korea of key high-tech materials in making memory chips and display panels, accusing its neighbour of inadequate management of sensitive items.

But the curbs were also seen as retaliation against last year’s ruling by the South Korean Supreme Court for Japanese companies to compensate Korean wartime forced labour.

Japan says the court’s decisions violate international law because compensation was settled under the 1965 treaty.

At a briefing on Monday after returning from a U.S. trip, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said she told American officials that Japan’s moves set a very dangerous precedent for using trade measures as a tool to resolve political issues.

Adding to the export curbs, Japan is preparing for cabinet approval as early as Aug. 2 to drop South Korea from a so-called white list of countries with minimum trade restrictions, Japanese media have said.

South Korea has protested against the plan, saying it would undermine the neighbours’ decades-old economic and security cooperation and threaten free trade.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan revamps upper house to boost access for disabled lawmakers
Other News 12:02
Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits near south coast of Japan's Honshu island
Other News 28 July 07:19
Death toll from Kyoto anime studio arson rises to 35
Other News 28 July 02:15
Club floor collapses in South Korea as athletes dance; two people dead
Other News 27 July 12:12
Two South Koreans dead, several aquatic athletes hurt in nightclub collapse: official
World 27 July 06:36
South Korean bank to help modernize transport system of Uzbek capital
Economy 26 July 12:43
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 14:37
Most important challenges to Iran's banking system named
Finance 14:26
World Bank forecasts economic growth in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 14:21
Uzbekistan increases imports of vehicles from Belarus
Economy 14:18
Turkish company may organize footwear production in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:16
Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'
Iran 14:15
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes 7 times
Business 14:07
Tegeta Motors opens new regional center in Georgia
Finance 13:54
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan exceeds $135M
Economy 13:49