An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted central part of Indonesia on Thursday, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The quake struck at 6:25 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located 165 kilometers southeast of Wakatobi, North Sulawesi province and a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake triggered no tsunami.

