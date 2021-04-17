North Macedonia vaccinates some 35,000 citizens

Some 35,000 citizens have so far received vaccination against COVID-19 in North Macedonia, Health Minister Venko Filipce confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Filipce told reporters that the vaccination process is going well, and the situation in hospitals across the country is stable, with beds still available for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

North Macedonia's government has imposed additional restriction measures across the country from April 7 to April 20 in an effort to curb the number of new coronavirus cases and reduce fatalities.

On Friday, the Health Ministry reported 908 new cases and 31 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 145,909, with 121,439 recoveries and 4,388 fatalities.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 272 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 88 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on April 13.