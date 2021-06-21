Production ramped up, 13.5 crore jabs will be available in July in India

Around 13.5 crore doses will be made available in July by the country’s vaccine manufacturers for the Covid-19 immunisation drive, even as Monday onwards the Centre will exclusively procure and distribute vaccines to the states free of cost to administer them to everyone above 18 years, The Sunday Express has learnt.

Top government sources, part of the team monitoring the Covid-19 vaccination drive, said states will be informed that 75 percent of the 13.5 crore doses will be made available free of cost in July for advance planning.

The increase in availability of doses comes just two months after the country’s two vaccine manufacturers had started augmenting capacity. Sources said that from 7.5 crore doses in May, 12 crore doses will be available by the end of June as the revised guidelines for vaccination come into effect from Monday, where states will no longer be involved in vaccine procurement from open market.