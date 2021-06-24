Digital connectivity between India, EU 'fairly fertile area' to be explored, says Indian EAM

Underlining the importance of digitisation in the post-Covid world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed said that connectivity in general and digital connectivity between India and the EU is a "fairly fertile area to be explored".

"Going forward, the areas that the two partners (India and the EU) would be looking at would be technology and artificial intelligence. Data security, cyber security and privacy, EU and their conversations with big tech were all issues of interest to India. Connectivity in general and digital connectivity, in particular, is a "fairly fertile area to be explored" between India and the EU," he said.

"Connectivity, data, technology even the climate challenge -- all of this is going to require us to work together more closely. We have crossed a threshold, we have seen more momentum more energy in the relationship," he added.

His remarks came while he was participating in a discussion on 'The future of India-EU relations' at a virtual event organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF).