Canada begins to allow entry for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens, permanent residents

Canada unilaterally began to allow the entry by fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents after the two countries agreed to close the border to non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic 17 months ago, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eligible U.S. citizens and permanent residents must live in the United States and have allowed 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved vaccine.

They are also needed to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that's no more than 72 hours old and to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.

Fully vaccinated visitors who have recovered from the disease and are otherwise eligible to enter Canada can show proof of a positive molecular test taken between 14 and 90 days prior to crossing the border.