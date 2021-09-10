India’s textile exports stitch Covid wounds, rise 13 per cent over pre-pandemic level

The Centre on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 for the textile industry in a major boost to domestic manufacturing and exports. Incidentally, India’s textile exports shot up this year even as the deadly second Covid wave shook the country.

Between January and July, India exported textile products worth Rs 1.77 lakh crore, which is 52.6 per cent more than the same period last year and 13.7 per cent more than the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

The highest proportion of India’s textile exports worth Rs 44,923 crore went to the United States, followed by Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, China and the United Kingdom. Interestingly, the value of exports to the US is thrice than that of Bangladesh.