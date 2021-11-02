India to launch mega-vaccination drive today against Covid-19

The central government will on Tuesday launch the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ mega-vaccination campaign against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas, according to people familiar with the development. The month-long door-to-door vaccination campaign aims to inoculate the entire population in poor-performing districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently at Glasgow in the United Kingdom, is also set to hold a Covid-19 review meet as soon as he returns to India after attending the COP26 climate conference. According to reports, the coronavirus review meeting will focus on districts with low vaccination coverage, those areas which have less than 50 per cent coverage on the first dose and low coverage on the second dose as well.

After a Covid-19 review meeting with the health ministers of states and Union territories last week, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the media about the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign to ramp up the vaccination drive. “We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose,” said Mandaviya.