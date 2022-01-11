India’s active caseload crosses 8 lakh, Omicron tally at 4,461

India on Tuesday reported a single-day spike of 1,68,063 Covid-19 cases, pushing the active count to 8,21,446. While the daily case count is down from Monday’s 1,79,723 new cases, the daily positivity rate in the country in the last 24 hours stood at 10.64 per cent. As many as 277 deaths were recorded.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the Omicron tally has reached 4,461, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases (1,247), followed by Rajasthan (645) and Delhi (546). Of these, as many as 1,711 have either recovered or been discharged as of Tuesday, 9 am.

In Karnataka, of the 479 Omicron cases, 26 have recovered, while in Kerala 140 of the 350 cases have recovered or been discharged. In Tamil Nadu, all of the 185 reported Omicron cases have either recovered or been discharged, the government’s press release said.

Meanwhile, Odisha logged its biggest single-day spike in seven months, reporting 7,071 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Karnataka, whose Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has tested positive for the disease, recorded 11,698 new cases. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, too, tested positive, with the state reporting 4,737 fresh infections and five deaths, including that of a six-year-old girl. Whereas, Punjab recorded 3,969 and seven deaths.