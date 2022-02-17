Gasoline tanker crash on U.S. Long Island sparks major fire

A tanker truck loaded with around 10,000 gallons of gasoline crashed into a building on Long Island, U.S. state of New York, and caused a major fire early Wednesday morning, according to the local fire department, Trend reports citing Xinhua

The incident at the intersection of North Center Avenue and Sunrise Highway left the driver of the truck and three firefighters injured, according to media reports.

"When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers," said a report by the Associated Press, quoting Rockville Centre Fire Department Chief James Avondet.

Around 9,000 gallons of fuel spilled and the Sunrise Highway and its surrounding roads remain closed, said New York Governor Kathy Hochul in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The New York State government has sent personnel from departments of environmental conservation, transportation, homeland security and emergency services as well as state police officers to the scene.

The building hit by the truck collapsed and the cause of the crash is under investigation.