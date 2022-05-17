Indian knowledge system has solutions to many of world’s problems: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, launched a textbook on "Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications."

The event was attended by Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, along with K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of Higher Education; A.D. Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman; and representatives from AICTE, IKS Division, and Ministry of Education.

During his speech, the education minister expressed his delight that the authors of this book have provided an academic framework for the Indian Knowledge System.

During his address, he spoke on a variety of topics, including the global footprint of Indian knowledge, culture, philosophy, and spirituality and how the ancient Indian civilization has positively impacted the world.

"The Indian education system is being decolonized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While we adopt the good things from our ancient past, we must also be mindful of the problems in our society and build a future that creates synergy between knowledge from the past and contemporary issues. "Solutions to many of the world’s problems lie in the Indian Knowledge System," he added.