S.Korea reports 151,792 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea recorded 151,792 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 20,845,973, the health authorities said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was up from 149,897 in the previous day as a highly transmissible Omicron sub-variant continued to spread in the country, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 113,400.

Among the new cases, 615 were imported, lifting the total to 49,594.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 402, up by 38 from the previous day.

Fifty more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic in South Korea, bringing the death toll to 25,382. Currently the total fatality rate stands at 0.12 percent.