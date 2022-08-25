UNSC meet on Sudan: India neither signatory to Rome Statute nor member of International Criminal Court

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the International Criminal Court case on Sudan, India’s Charge d’affaires to UN R. Ravindra said India is not a signatory to the Rome Statute and is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Trend reports citing The Print.

He said, “We have noted progress made in the recent months including the first trial in the case against Mr. Abd Al Rahman. We also take note of the ongoing visit of the ICC Chief Prosecutor to Sudan.”

It is pertinent to note here that Abd-Al-Rahman, an alleged leader of the militia is suspected of 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between August 2003 and at least April 2004 in Darfur, Sudan.

The Indian Charge d’affaires highlighted that the UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process needs to be Sudanese-led and guided by a constructive approach.

He said, “The developments in the recent months reflect the inherent challenges in the political transition process in Sudan. We continue to believe that the UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process needs to be Sudanese-led and guided by a constructive approach. The transition process should continue to address issues related to justice and accountability.”

Further speaking, the Ambassador said that the Transitional Government of Sudan has shown readiness to address issues relating to transitional justice, including accountability for human rights violations, through a truth and reconciliation process.

“The parties to the Juba Peace agreement have also agreed to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission in relation to Darfur, and a Special Court for Darfur Crimes. The jurisdiction of this Special Court, which will include matters relating to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes since 2002, is a step in the right direction,” the Ambassador said.

“Regarding the situation in Darfur, the SG’s most recent report has noted progress on the start-up of the Darfur Permanent Ceasefire Committee as well as progress in relation to the joint security-keeping force in Darfur, which was agreed to in the Juba Peace Agreement,” he added.

The Ambassador called for a need to have an inclusive and transparent process in the states to establish accountability for serious violations of international law committed within its jurisdiction.

“The accountability for serious violations of international law is a noble objective and needs to be pursued with due respect for the sovereign equality of states. The international community should continue to encourage states concerned to have an inclusive and transparent process to establish accountability for serious violations of international law committed within its jurisdiction,” he said.

Indian Charge d’affaires concluded his remark with a positive hope for the people of Sudan to overcome the current challenges and strive further ahead toward a stable and prosperous future.