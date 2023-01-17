Iran's FM paying visit to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is paying a visit to Türkiye, Trend reports.

The minister has been received today by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers are expected to discuss bilateral issues between the two countries, as well as current regional and international developments.

Earlier in mid-December, the foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye had discussed the latest issues surrounding Syria. In the conversation, the top Iranian diplomat supported pursuing the political process in Syria, saying only through cooperation among regional nations can sustainable security be established in the country.