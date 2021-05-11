Identification of victims in Kazan school shooting completed

The process of identifying the bodies of victims of the Kazan school shooting has been completed, Trend reports citing TASS.

"There are nine victims in total, seven children and two adults. All bodies have been identified," the source said.

On Tuesday, a former student of Kazan’s school No. 175 returned there and opened fire at people. According to the Tatarstan authorities, nine people died in total, seven kids, a teacher and a staff member, while 21 people were injured. The shooter was detained.