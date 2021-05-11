Identification of victims in Kazan school shooting completed
The process of identifying the bodies of victims of the Kazan school shooting has been completed, Trend reports citing TASS.
"There are nine victims in total, seven children and two adults. All bodies have been identified," the source said.
On Tuesday, a former student of Kazan’s school No. 175 returned there and opened fire at people. According to the Tatarstan authorities, nine people died in total, seven kids, a teacher and a staff member, while 21 people were injured. The shooter was detained.
Latest
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago, more significant shipments expected later this month - Russian FM
Statements reeking of revanchism, are very dangerous, first of all for Armenian side - President Aliyev
Post-conflict situation, of course, dictates need for closer contacts at all levels - President Aliyev
Russia highly appreciates work of trilateral group of deputy prime ministers of three countries - Russian FM
Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, therefore, we are discussing issue mainly with Russian side - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev criticizes statements of Canada's, France's MFAs: Let them mind their own business
PFPA-Musavat duo mobilized all their resources to overthrow Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan - President Aliyev
Military equipment available to Nakhchivan Army today probably superior to equipment of some advanced countries - President Aliyev