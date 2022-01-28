Russia expands retaliatory list of EU representatives banned from entering country — MFA

Moscow has decided to expand the retaliatory list of EU representatives banned from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Russia has repeatedly warned the EU against using unilateral restrictive measures that are illegitimate in terms of international law. Amid the decisions taken by the EU, Moscow has openly stated that it retains the right to retaliate. Hence, the Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity and parity, decided to expand the retaliatory list of representatives of the EU member states or institutions banned from entering [the country]," the foreign ministry noted.

According to the foreign ministry, the black list includes the heads of European Private Military Companies, operating in various regions across the world, representatives of law enforcement agencies, legislative and executive authorities of some EU member states, who were personally involved in promoting anti-Russian policy. "The Russian Foreign Ministry’s note <…> was handed over to the EU Delegation to Moscow in line with the established procedure," the diplomatic service pointed out.