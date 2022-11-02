Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
2 November 2022
Veon shares rise by over 19% on Moscow exchange

Veon shares at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange grew by 19.07% to 26.85 rubles ($0.43) per share, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Telecommunications holding Veon announced earlier a competitive sale of the Russian company VimpelCom, which is part of the group (represented in Russia under the Beeline brand).

"Veon announces a competitive process for the sale of its Russian divisions. Currently, the management <...> (of the holding) is studying possible options in an effort to ensure the best result for all interested parties," the company said in a press release.

