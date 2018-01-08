Turkish police arrest at least 7 in drug busts

8 January 2018 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Police have rounded up at least seven people in anti-narcotics raids across Turkey, officials said Monday, Anadolu reported.

A total of 49 kilograms of heroin was seized in eastern Hakkari province during arrests held across the province between Jan. 1-8, the province’s governorship said in a statement on Monday.

One suspect was remanded in custody, the statement added.

In northwestern Sakarya province, anti-narcotics teams seized 13 kilograms of heroin and around seven grams of marijuana in a car, police sources said.

In another bust in southern Mersin province police held two suspects, Mersin Gendarme command said.

The arrest came after security teams raided a house in Mersin's Erdemli district after a tip-off.

One kilogram of powdered marijuana was seized in the raid and the suspects were remanded in custody, the statement added.

In western Afyonkarahisar province, gendarme forces seized nearly 300 pills in a vehicle arresting two suspects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Morocco freezes customs agreement with Turkey
Economy news 20:08
Deputy PM: Turkey to extend state of emergency
Turkey 19:40
Istanbul to get its biggest covered market in 2019
Turkey 18:26
Bus stops in Turkey getting equipped with air conditioning
Turkey 14:56
Istanbul police confiscate 500 kg of drugs
Turkey 13:36
Turkish opposition party not to nominate presidential candidate
Turkey 13:26
Turkish Parliament to study causes of Islamophobia in Europe
Turkey 11:52
Turkey to import meat from France
Economy news 11:11
Turkey reveals number of old cars recycled in country in 2017
Economy news 10:51
Turkish police arrest 24 in anti-drug operations
Turkey 7 January 00:32
Turkish minister’s plane makes emergency landing due to smoke in cockpit
Turkey 6 January 16:04
Seaplane flights completely suspended in Turkey’s Bursa province
Economy news 6 January 15:38
Gabriel: We'll do all we can to overcome difficulties in German-Turkish ties
Turkey 6 January 15:19
Turkey to increase egg exports to Iran
Economy news 6 January 12:11
Turkish opposition leader calls for decisive military actions in Syria
Turkey 6 January 10:57
EBRD issues €4.4 million loan to Turkish company
Economy news 5 January 14:42
Turkey to obtain F-35 fighters before end 2018
Turkey 5 January 13:28
Erdogan transfers his powers to speaker of Turkish parliament
Turkey 5 January 11:53