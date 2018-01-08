Turkish police arrest at least 7 in drug busts

Police have rounded up at least seven people in anti-narcotics raids across Turkey, officials said Monday, Anadolu reported.

A total of 49 kilograms of heroin was seized in eastern Hakkari province during arrests held across the province between Jan. 1-8, the province’s governorship said in a statement on Monday.

One suspect was remanded in custody, the statement added.

In northwestern Sakarya province, anti-narcotics teams seized 13 kilograms of heroin and around seven grams of marijuana in a car, police sources said.

In another bust in southern Mersin province police held two suspects, Mersin Gendarme command said.

The arrest came after security teams raided a house in Mersin's Erdemli district after a tip-off.

One kilogram of powdered marijuana was seized in the raid and the suspects were remanded in custody, the statement added.

In western Afyonkarahisar province, gendarme forces seized nearly 300 pills in a vehicle arresting two suspects.

