Terrorist with $150,000 bounty on his head killed in Turkey

27 March 2018 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A terrorist, a member of the PKK terror group, with a $150,000 bounty on his head was killed in Turkey, Turkish media reported referring to military sources on March 27.

The terrorist was killed during the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Tunceli province in the east of the country, according to the media.

Previously, it was reported that Turkey’s armed forces killed one of the most dangerous terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) - Songul Coskun in Syria’s Afrin district.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

