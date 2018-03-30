Turkey eyes to conduct operations in other districts of Syria: Erdogan

30 March 2018 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey plans to conduct military operations in other districts of Syria as part of the fight against terrorist groups, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported March 30.

Erdogan said the Operation Olive Branch is also underway in Syria’s Manbij district.

“The US promised Turkey that the PYD/YPG terrorists would leave Manbij, but Washington didn’t keep its word,” Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey is determined to fight PYD, YPG and PKK terrorists.

Turkey is also ready to conduct a military operation in Iraq’s Sinjar district and the Turkish Armed Forces may enter the Sinjar city at any time, Erdogan said.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Deputy PM: French president’s statement – attempt to legalize terrorists
Turkey 12:44
Turkey won’t negotiate with terrorists in Syria – presidential spokesperson
Turkey 11:32
Attack on military unit in Turkey leaves several dead, injured
Turkey 10:34
Turkey closes Bosphorus strait – media
Turkey 09:48
US to leave Syrian battlefield ‘very soon,’ Trump declares
US 09:29
Over 30 PKK members detained in Turkey
Turkey 09:23
Iran president, foreign minister due in Turkey
Politics 08:42
Road accident leaves 17 killed, 36 wounded in Turkey (UPDATED)
Turkey 08:23
Turkey to expand use of domestic weapons
Turkey 07:54
Turkish State Railways opens tender for power transmission lines
Tenders 29 March 18:55
Istanbul’s Marmara University to build congress center via tender
Tenders 29 March 17:56
Turkish General Directorate of Highways announces tender
Tenders 29 March 17:44
Ankara City Hall opens tender for laying fiber optic line
Tenders 29 March 17:37
Turkey liberates 2 settlements in Iraq from terrorists
Arab World 29 March 15:23
Azerbaijani company proposes to apply Turkish experience in competitiveness sector
Economy news 29 March 15:19
Turkish president meets with Azerbaijan's defense minister (VIDEO)
Politics 29 March 14:56
One killed, over 20 wounded in road accident in Turkey
Turkey 29 March 14:38
Turkish State Railways opens tender to reconstruct power supply systems
Tenders 29 March 14:30