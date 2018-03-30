Turkey eyes to conduct operations in other districts of Syria: Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey plans to conduct military operations in other districts of Syria as part of the fight against terrorist groups, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported March 30.

Erdogan said the Operation Olive Branch is also underway in Syria’s Manbij district.

“The US promised Turkey that the PYD/YPG terrorists would leave Manbij, but Washington didn’t keep its word,” Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey is determined to fight PYD, YPG and PKK terrorists.

Turkey is also ready to conduct a military operation in Iraq’s Sinjar district and the Turkish Armed Forces may enter the Sinjar city at any time, Erdogan said.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news