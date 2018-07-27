USA feels jealous of relations between Turkey and Russia - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US envies the relations between Turkey and Russia, which are at a high level, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported July 27.

Erdogan noted that, Turkey and Russia are supporting each other in all spheres.

"There are no problems in relations between Turkey and Russia currently. Trade turnover between our countries is also growing," Erdogan said.

He noted that, the goal of Moscow and Ankara is to increase the volume of trade turnover to $100 billion.

"This figure increased by 40.5 percent, amounting to $22 billion last year," Erdogan said.

The president of Turkey noted that, the relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

