Turkey amends law on granting of citizenship

19 September 2018 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has amended the law on granting of citizenship, Turkey’s Resmi Gazete newspaper reported Sept. 19.

In accordance with the amendments, foreigners who invest $250,000 in Turkish economy will be able to obtain Turkish citizenship, the report said.

Earlier, this amount was equal to $500,000.

The relevant articles of this law aren’t applied to obtaining a residence permit in Turkey.

From 2015 to August 9, 2018, 721,735 people received a residence permit in Turkey. Foreign citizens who have permanent jobs in Turkey, foreigners who bought real estate and who arrived in Turkey for study purposes, as well as those who created a family with Turkish citizens can get a residence permit in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cavusoglu, Pompeo hold phone call on Idlib deal
Turkey 01:13
UN secretary general hails Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria’s Idlib
World 18 September 22:59
Presidential administration: Turkey, Azerbaijan repeatedly proved fraternity to each other
Turkey 18 September 20:47
No military operation to be held in Syria’s Idlib - Turkish FM
Turkey 18 September 16:35
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement may change balance of power in Middle East
Commentary 18 September 16:29
Turkey reveals number of ships arriving in its ports in August
Economy news 18 September 13:28
Latest
Q2 2018: Real growth of GDP in Georgia amounts to 5.5%
Georgia 10:46
OPEC net oil export revenues to rise by 30% in 2018
Oil&Gas 10:42
Iran, Pakistan gas exports talks underway – deputy minister
Oil&Gas 10:37
Armenia escalates situation with its unprofessional actions – Russian expert
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:36
CNPC eyes Uzbek gas for fourth line of Central Asia-China pipeline
Oil&Gas 10:28
“BHOS most promising higher educational institution in Azerbaijan”
Society 10:08
Turkmenistan significantly reduces consumption of ozone-depleting substances
Economy news 09:57
Oil prices steady as concerns about producer output outweigh U.S. stockpile gain
Oil&Gas 09:49
Croatia reveals volume of gas to be revived via IAP (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:46