Turkey amends law on granting of citizenship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has amended the law on granting of citizenship, Turkey’s Resmi Gazete newspaper reported Sept. 19.

In accordance with the amendments, foreigners who invest $250,000 in Turkish economy will be able to obtain Turkish citizenship, the report said.

Earlier, this amount was equal to $500,000.

The relevant articles of this law aren’t applied to obtaining a residence permit in Turkey.

From 2015 to August 9, 2018, 721,735 people received a residence permit in Turkey. Foreign citizens who have permanent jobs in Turkey, foreigners who bought real estate and who arrived in Turkey for study purposes, as well as those who created a family with Turkish citizens can get a residence permit in Turkey.

