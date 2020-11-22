Turkey reports 5,532 new COVID-19 cases, 440,805 in total

Turkey confirmed 5,532 new COVID-19 patients on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 440,805, the Turkish Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 135 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,219.

A total of 3,233 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 370,825.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 4,121.

A total of 152,214 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 17,090,101 in the country.

This week, Turkey has reintroduced several restrictions to curb the rapid rise in cases, including a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. on weekends. Schools will remain closed until the end of the year, with students switching to online education.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.