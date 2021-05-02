Association of World Turkic Businessmen established in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

Association of Turkic Businessmen of the World (DTÜRK) was established in Turkish Ankara, Trend reports.

The organization will be led by businessman Genjekhan Tunay.

The purpose of the association is to develop the Turkic world in the new reality and become a new gravity center and economic base through the development of cooperation.

Founded under the leadership of businessman Genchekhan Tunai, DTURK aims to cooperate with businessmen from Turkey, the Turkic world and other countries within the framework of modern universal values.

The President of the Association of Turkic Businessmen of the World explained the goals and objectives of the organization:

"It aims to develop and unite multilateral cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries and related communities, create a cooperation council, making the most of the historical and cultural experience of the Turkic world.

To develop solidarity in cooperation with Turkish businessmen, especially those within the Turkic world and other countries, showing respect for modern universal values.

The organization strives to contribute to the formation of national economic policy and sustainable development of the region, making the most of the regional and sectoral potential in the economic and social development of Turkey, as well as assessing opportunities for technology and innovation," he said.