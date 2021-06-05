Turkey says discovers more natural gas reserves in Black Sea

Turkey has discovered 135 billion cubic meters of addition natural gas in the southern Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new discovery in the Amasra-1 field has raised the total potential in the region to 540 billion cubic meters, Erdogan said when speaking at an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.

Last year, Turkey announced the discovery of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea's Sakarya field, about 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast.