Turkey, Russia to sign gas agreement soon — Turkish Minister

Turkey and Russia intend to sign an agreement in the gas sphere shortly, Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The parties reached "a fundamental agreement on natural gas" during talks, which "will turn into a written agreement in the near future," the minister said.

Russian-Turkish contracts in this sphere due to expire at the turn of the year will also be renewed, Donmez noted.