Search, rescue operations in Turkish Gaziantep completed - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Search and rescue operations in the Turkish city of Gaziantep have been completed, Minister of Environment, Urban Development and Climate Change of Türkiye Murat Kurumbayev, Trend reports.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 40,642 people died, following the earthquake in Türkiye.