Erdogan to continue to participate in activities after rest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will continue to participate in events after a little rest, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Immoral false news about the health of our president is being circulated in some foreign media. Our president is on duty. After a little rest, he will continue to participate in programs in the same way," he noted.

The spokesman also expressed his gratitude for the wishes for recovery.