Tesla Israel headquarters nears completion

Electric car venture Tesla is currently close to completing construction of its new Israel headquarters and showroom. The complex, including offices, a showroom and body repair shop is at 32 Efal Street in Kryat Arie, Petah Tikva near the offices of Direct Insurance and the BMW service garage, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The headquarters has been custom-built for Tesla and construction has been speeded up over the past few weeks with a special emphasis on branding and the logo has been placed on the roof, although it will be many more weeks before the building is ready.

The showroom will be designed to Tesla's global "experience centers" standards so that customers can see all the car models on offer and the values of the brand. All sales are conducted online rather than in the showroom itself.

Tesla had originally leased the former Ferrari showroom in Beit Kardan in Tel Aviv but recently decided to switch to the Petah Tikva location. Moving to a more suburban location is not because of the Covid-19 crisis but because sales are online and access is more convenient in Petah Tikva. However, after lockdown, Tesla is expected to open more showrooms in the Gush Dan region in other commercial centers.