Biden, reflecting on Senate acquittal of Trump, says 'democracy is fragile'
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate’s acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile,” Biden said in a statement hours after the Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.