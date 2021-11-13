Biden and China's Xi will hold virtual meeting on Monday night

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House said, talks Washington hopes will create some stability amid increased tensions between the world's two largest economies, Trend reports citing Reuters.

It is expected to be the leaders' most extensive meeting under the Biden administration and will follow on from a telephone call between the two on Sept. 9.

Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to China's expanding nuclear arsenal. U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent ties spiraling toward conflict. read more

"The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition ... as well as ways to work together where our interests align," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns."