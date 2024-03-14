Introducing the U.S. Embassy’s Virtual American Space: Bridging Cultures in a Digital Age

U.S. Embassy Baku is excited to announce a new platform for cross-cultural exchange: The Virtual American Spaces Azerbaijan Facebook and Instagram pages. In a world that thrives on connectivity, the launch of this dynamic and interactive platform will serve as a hub for students and professionals from all regions of Azerbaijan to learn more about American culture, the English language, studying in the U.S. and other related topics through live-streamed presentations, discussions, and other interactive engagements.

Follow @VirtualAmericanSpaces on Facebook and Instagram to sign up for these upcoming events and to find out about upcoming events in the future:[MW1]