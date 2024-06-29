Azerbaijan relies on US support for Karabakh, East Zangezur's rebuilding - minister (UPDT)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan relies on US support for Karabakh and East Zangezur's reconstruction efforts, Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said at an event dedicated to the 248th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, Trend reports.

"We appreciate the support of the US for Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure sustainable peace in the South Caucasus. We demonstrate our desire to achieve peace in a short period of time. The US recognition of Azerbaijan's leadership role in the region raises the importance of our relations. We hope that the US will support Azerbaijan's efforts to restore Karabakh and East Zangezur, restore the economy in these regions, and reintegrate them into the country's economy," he said.

Sharifov added that the common efforts are aimed at forming reliable partnerships.