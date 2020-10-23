Armenia poses threat to Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Zhale Qasimova - Trend:

A meeting of the Working Group on Development of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (ITR) was held in Istanbul on Oct. 23, Trend reports with reference to a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC - ADY Konteyner LLC.

The meeting was attended by the relevant structures from Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Poland and Azerbaijan, including ADY Container LLC.

During the meeting, members of the Azerbaijani delegation informed the participants about the provocations and attacks made by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan since September 27, as a result of which civilians were killed.

Azerbaijan is implementing a number of important projects in the region, in which the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and its strategic allies are actively involved. So Armenia has on purpose launched targeted missile strikes on important infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Such terrorist provocations pose a threat to a number of international projects in which Azerbaijan participates, including the ITR, and also pose risks and dangers to partner countries and companies participating in these projects. For this reason, it is important to call on Armenia to end terror against the civilian population and strategic infrastructures, to observe the requirements of international law, including the UN Security Council resolutions.

The results of the activities of legal entities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route International Association for 9 months of 2020, the results of the transportation plan for this period, the timing of the movement of container trains in the East-West direction and the analysis of one-time and group transportation in the opposite direction, were discussed during the meeting.

Moreover, changes in the agreement of June 25, 2019 on the organization of container transportation in international rail and water transport with the participation of feeder ships (Feeder-type ships between the ports of the Caspian Sea (Aktau, Baku (Alat)) were also discussed.

A report was also voiced on the work done on the organization of container transportation by feeders from Turkey / Europe to Kazakhstan / Central Asia.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged their views on the approval of tariff conditions for the transportation of some goods via the ITR.

During the discussions, the need to effectively use the potential of the ITR and attract new cargo to this route was highlighted.

Issues of further increasing the competitiveness of the corridor and overcoming possible difficulties were also discussed at the meeting.