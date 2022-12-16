Azerbaijan to develop artificial intelligence strategy (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan develops National Strategy for artificial intelligence, Acting Chairperson at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Inara Valiyeva said at a press conference on December 16 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Valiyeva, the strategy should be ready in 2023.

She also spoke about the work done to elaborate the development strategy by many state structures.

"Many government agencies have done certain work in this direction. However, it didn’t meet the goal. We can define a roadmap to support the government agencies," the acting chairperson added.