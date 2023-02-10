Azerbaijan's food safety system complies with world standards - official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on February 9, 13:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The food safety system established in Azerbaijan complies with world standards, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli said at a conference on results of the EU twinning project on "Strengthening Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Tahmazli, the EU is comprehensively assisting Azerbaijan in improving the food safety system.

He also noted that all the tasks set within the framework of the twinning project, which has been ongoing in Azerbaijan for 26 months, have been successfully completed.

"As part of the project, foreign experts were involved, special training was held, and special laboratories were established, enabling to improve the protection of plants and provide the necessary conditions for their growing," the chairman added.

The Food Safety Agency is a state institution under the responsibility of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, established to ensure regulation of food security.

The agency cooperates with World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, World Organization for Animal Health, International Organization for Standardization, European Union and others.