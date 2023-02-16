Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves rules for production, use of excise stamps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approved the "List of goods produced in the Republic of Azerbaijan or imported into the country subject to mandatory labeling and labeling with an excise stamp, the procedure for regulating their turnover in Azerbaijan, issuing an order for the production of excise stamps and mandatory labeling, their application, implementation and record keeping" in accordance with the decree dated February 14, 2023 No. 48, Trend reports.

As it’s known, measures to reduce the scale of the shadow economy, implementation of transparency in the activities of business entities, to combat illegal business are continuously and consistently implemented by the state. These measures have necessitated the active use of information technology in the modern era.

To this end, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has created a 'Track and Trace' unified state automated information system, through which the application is supposed to be implemented.

Thus, the introduction of the unified system will allow controlling the circulation of excise goods with mandatory labeling, along the entire chain from production and import to the end consumer. This will contribute to preventing the shadow economy, counterfeiting of excise goods and excise stamps, and ultimately protecting consumer rights.

This system has become a strategic priority for businesses and organizations in many countries around the world. Thus, the said System allows the development of solutions that increase the security and reliability of supply chains in order to maintain a competitive position.

On December 30, 2022, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to which, the list of goods produced in Azerbaijan or imported into the country that are subject to mandatory labeling, the procedure for regulating their turnover on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the process of issuing an order for the production of mandatory labeling, its application, sale, and accounting is established by an agency determined by the relevant executive authority.