Baku stands as one of most vital parts of Middle Corridor - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Baku is one of the most important sections of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM or Middle Corridor), Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum.

"The opening of the Zangezur corridor will ensure continuous road communication between our country and Azerbaijan via Nakhchivan. Providing free transportation between our countries will act as a stimulus for the growth of our trade and economic connections. Baku is one of the most vital segments of the Middle Corridor. We seek to provide barrier-free, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective transportation from Istanbul to Baku. We are prepared to provide any assistance necessary to attain this goal," minister noted.

According to him, Nakhchivan is an important region for Türkiye.

"We wish the development of trade and economy of Nakhchivan," he added.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

