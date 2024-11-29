Baku hosts Azerbaijani-Latvian information and networking meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. An Azerbaijani-Latvian information and networking meeting is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja said that Latvia is very optimistic about the development of Karabakh.

“I would like to emphasize that we really highly value the relations between our countries. This is conditioned historically: we have long traditions and rich history. Businessmen and business communities of both countries strive for mutual cooperation, expansion, and deepening of our ties.

Politically, we always emphasize our full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are very optimistic about the development of the country, regions, as well as Karabakh, which is developing rapidly and, I am sure, will become one of the most beautiful regions of the republic,” the ambassador noted.

Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said that AZPROMO will organize an export mission to Latvia next year.

“Last September, our representative took part in the 28th food exhibition in Riga. We have previously organized an export mission to support our companies. Next year we plan to consider participating in this exhibition again and organize another mission to strengthen the international presence at Riga Food.

I am sure our companies will be pleased to participate in this significant event,” said Abdullayev.

The Director of the EU Projects Department at the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Liga Sičeva, emphasized increase of the interest of Latvian companies in activities in Azerbaijan by nearly 30 percent.

"This indicator concerns not only those who are showing interest, but also companies that are already doing business with Azerbaijan. I believe this is an excellent result and an important signal for companies in both countries. It demonstrates the great potential for expanding our cooperation, especially in sectors with high added value, such as information technology, education, and green technologies.

Additionally, I want to highlight the importance of traditional industries, such as the food industry, tourism, and others," Sičeva noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel