Instead of engaging in provocations in Europea, Armenia must end it's occupation of Azerbaijan's lands - Azerbaijani top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Instead of engaging in provocations in European cities Armenia must end it's occupation of Azerbaijan's lands, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote, Trend reports.

“With the instigation of Armenian Government armenian lobby groups in European cities distrupt highways, cause difficulties for people, harm the economies and spread COVID-19. Instead of engaging in such provocations Armenia must end it's occupation of Azerbaijan's lands,” he wrote.