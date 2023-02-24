Azerbaijan detains brother of ISIS's "accountant" engaged in recruitment to terrorist organization (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. As a result of operational investigative measures carried out by Azerbaijan's State Security Service, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mirjavad Salahov, was detained on suspicion of committing criminal acts related to the financing of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organization, Trend reports via the state service.

The investigation established that Mirjavad Salakhov was involved in the ISIS terrorist organization through his brother, Mirjalal Salahov, who was wounded during the fighting in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Mirjavad Salakhov is charged under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism) and 283-1.3 (participation in armed conflicts outside the country) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mirjalal Salahov - under Articles 283-1.1 and 283-1.3 (involvement in armed conflicts outside the country and participation in such armed conflicts) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. A preventive measure has been chosen against them in the form of detention with criminal prosecution.

As previously reported, Mirjavad Salahov, having joined the ranks of the ISIS terrorist organization in the city of Raqqa in the Syrian Arab Republic, was sent to a special training camp, where, while undergoing combat exercises, he mastered the rules for the use of firearms.

Then he started working as an accountant for the ISIS terrorist organization. While working for a terrorist organization, he was engaged in providing monthly cash and food supplies to members of the terrorist organization who participated in armed conflicts and their families, providing material assistance to members of the organization who suffered during armed conflicts and the families of dead, in order to evade criminal responsibility. In addition, he had been hiding in other countries for some time.

Comprehensive investigative and operational measures are currently being carried out.