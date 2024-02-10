Azerbaijan's Khojavend comes across plethora of artillery and tank shells

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. A large number of artillery and tank shells have been found in Khojavend, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The shells were discovered as workers of the Khojavend district police department were conducting operations on regional territory.

Police officers found 56 artillery shells of different calibers, 16 tank shells, and 64 heads for tank shells in a building located in Kish village.

The seized shells have been handed over to their intended destination.

